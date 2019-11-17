Tree BD Products Inc., collects items to donate to people in tent camps

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — It’s getting colder, and Tree BD Products Inc., is making efforts to help those who live in tent camps.

They’re donating gently used coats, blankets, gloves, and other pieces of clothing that can help those who live in tents.

- Advertisement -

Founder Jason Files says people have been dropping off donations at the store for a week now.

He will continue to collect items up until the Christmas Holiday.

“Really what matters is when we go to sleep at night we worry about things like paying our bills,” Files stated.

He wants to help these people as much as possible.

“We worry about things like, ‘What are we having to eat tomorrow?’ These people are worrying about what are they going to wear on their backs before the cold weather,” Files said.