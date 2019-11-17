UNCW Men’s Soccer Falls in CAA Title Game

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW) — Senior defender Niclas Mohr scored the game’s only goal with 3:27 remaining in the second overtime period as James Madison won its second straight Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer title with a 1-0 victory over No. 20 UNCW at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes, who lost to UNCW by a 1-0 score during the regular season, improved to 11-6-3 while earning the CAA’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. UNCW, meanwhile, dropped to 12-5-2 after seeing its nine-match unbeaten streak come to an end.

Mohr, who was named as the CAA Championship’s Most Outstanding Player, tallied his second goal of the season in the 107th minute when he curled a shot from the top of the penalty area into the upper left corner past freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta .

Perrotta made two saves in the loss for UNCW while redshirt junior goalkeeper T.J. Bush had two saves for James Madison, which was outshot by an 11-6 margin.

CAA Championship Notes:

James Madison won its seventh CAA men’s soccer championship … In addition, the Dukes are the first team to win consecutive CAA crowns since Hofstra had three straight championships from 2004-06.

Sunday’s game marked the seventh overtime championship game in league history, including the second in a row … Five of the seven instances have required at least two overtime periods.

The number two seed has now won the CAA championship nine times, including twice in the last four years.

Sunday marked the sixth time in CAA men’s soccer championship history that the top two seeds have been paired for the title game … The number two seed has claimed the title in four of the six affairs.

Game Notes:

A season-high crowd of 1,108 fans attended the championship game, marking the 12th-highest single-game attendance mark in UNCW Soccer Stadium history … It is the 13th time the Seahawks have played in front of a crowd of at least 1,000 fans on their home field.

UNCW was shut for the first time since a scoreless draw against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 15 … It marked just the fourth time in 19 games this season the Seahawks did not score a goal.

The Seahawks conceded a goal for just the third time in the last nine games.

UNCW was forced to play with 10 players for most of the game as junior Jacob Evans was issued a red card in the 26th minute … There were a total of nine cards issued in the contest.

was issued a red card in the 26th minute … There were a total of nine cards issued in the contest. UNCW senior Phillip Goodrum moved into fourth place on the Seahawks’ career minutes list after playing 101 minutes in the title game … Goodrum finishes his career with 6,100 minutes played in 76 contests.

moved into fourth place on the Seahawks’ career minutes list after playing 101 minutes in the title game … Goodrum finishes his career with 6,100 minutes played in 76 contests. Goodrum’s 76 career starts are also tied for sixth place in school history.

The Seahawks tied a season high with 12 corner kicks in the contest, equaling the total they had against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 15.

2019 CAA Men’s Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team:

Melker Anshelm, James Madison

TJ Bush, James Madison

Manuel Ferriol, James Madison

Niclas Mohr, James Madison (Most Outstanding Player)

Gabriel Cabral , UNCW

Phillip Goodrum , UNCW

Mark Lindstrom , UNCW

Hendrik Hebbeker, Hofstra

George O’Malley, Hofstra

Alexander Levengood, William & Mary

Julian Ngoh, William & Mary

Up Next: The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship field will be announced at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.