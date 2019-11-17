WPD: Hit and run accident sends car crashing into house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon sent a car crashing into a house.

According to WPD, Police responded around 12:15 p.m. to N. 6th Street and Harnett Street in reference to a hit and run and crash with injuries.

Police say the suspect driver hit a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and McRae Street, fled past WPD Headquarters, and collided with a burgundy Kia at N. 6th and Harnett, causing the Kia to crash into a house. No one in the home was injured.

The suspect driver ran away on foot, leaving a female passenger and three children in the car. Officers quickly caught him and arrested him. The female passenger was also arrested.

The children were assessed by EMS at the scene and did not need to be transported to NHRMC. They were released to the Department of Social Services.

The driver of the Kia had to be cut out of her vehicle and was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no injuries in the initial hit and run.