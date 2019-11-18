Happy 91st birthday, Mickey and Minnie!

(CNN) — Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

They both turn 91 years young on Monday.

That’s right, they share the same birthday. They made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on November 18th, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic mickey mouse watch or t-shirt — or visiting a Disney theme park.

Some fun facts:

  • Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.
  • Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.
  • Mickey has a middle name: Theodore.

