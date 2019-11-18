Leland man held on $2.7m bond after additional child sex crime charges

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in October now faces 21 additional child sex crimes charges.

Justin Gene Thaden, 36, was charged Monday with ten counts of second sexual exploitation of a minor, ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a minor, according to a release from the Leland Police Department.

Thaden was first arrested last month and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 7 counts of attempted sexual offense with a child by an adult.

At the time of his arrest, police had identified three separate victims, all under the age of 16.

Some of the crimes date back to 2015.

No word yet on whether these additional crimes are tied to more victims.

Thaden received an additional $775,00 bond, bringing his total bond to $2.7 million.