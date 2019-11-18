Mideastern Conference announces Fall sports awards

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Mideastern Conference announced their All-Conference teams and awards for the fall sports season. The high school football all-conference teams will be announced once all local teams have finished playing in the post season. Below, are the selections for cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, and volleyball.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Emily Crescenzi, Ashley

Coach of the Year: Ron Strickland, Hoggard

Team Sportsmanship Award: North Brunswick

First Team

Emily Crescenzi, Ashley

Jasmin Goei, Ashley

Gia Marinelli, Topsail

Gracie Sistrunk, Hoggard

Megan Tamisiea, New Hanover

Martin-Maine Wrangell, Hoggard

Second Team

Ayla Johnson, Hoggard

Aiden McGuire, Topsail

Izzy Reeves, New Hanover

Abby Tank, Hoggard

Bailey Teter, Ashley

Daija Young, Laney

Third Team

Olivia Britt, Hoggard

Alexis Dombroski, West Brunswick

Trinity Rosales, Ashley

Laney Scoggins, North Brunswick

Mya Vickers, West Brunswick

Caroline Wertheimer, New Hanover

Honorable Mention

Ashley: Izzy Browne, Carson Grace Toomer, Dani Yates, Ava Toppin

Hoggard: Riley Lepley, Tara Samtmann, Kaitlyn Hamilton

Laney: Jordan Juanes

North Brunswick: Jordyn Rascoe, Danielle Rammrath, Mackenzie Turner, Maggie West

South Brunswick: Caroline Richardson

Topsail: Julia Sullivan, Brooke Stenerson, Madison Lofton

West Brunswick: Hailey Wilson, Kayden Cupid, Leanna Mintz

GIRL’S GOLF

Player of the Year: Grace Holcomb, Laney

Coach of the Year: Sherri Tynes, Laney

Team Sportsmanship Award: New Hanover

First Team

Sierra Cardi, Hoggard

Lindley Cox, Topsail

Reagan Creasy, Laney

Eliza Fogleman, Topsail

Grace Holcomb, Laney

Jessica Townsend, Topsail

Livy Tran, Ashley

Second Team

Amber Butner, Laney

Ashley Garrett, Topsail

Haley Goldberg, Laney

Cassidy Lytch, South Brunswick

Sarah Martin, West Brunswick

Tori Rich, South Brunswick

Hannah Travis, Hoggard

GIRL’S TENNIS

Player of the Year: Peyton Philemon, New Hanover

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Coleman, New Hanover

Team Sportsmanship Award: West Brunswick & South Brunswick

First Team

Frances Coleman, New Hanover

Kylee Edwards, Topsail

Sydney Lee, Hoggard

Peyton Philemon, New Hanover

Mary Davis Thompson, New Hanover

Elizabeth Vollmin, Hoggard

Second Team

Ann McBryde Barker, New Hanover

Mary Archer Boyd, New Hanover

Haley Hanks, Laney

Alex Lee, Hoggard

Macy Morrison, Hoggard

Simone Samuel, North Brunswick

Third Team

Elena Berg, Hoggard

Sara Frances Butler, New Hanover

Anna Haskins, Hoggard

Marci LaRowe, Topsail

Marissa Smart, South Brunswick

Olivia Swivel, Laney

Honorable Mention

Hoggard: Jenna Kyff

Laney: Airlie Buchter , Campbell Atterbury

North Brunswick: Brittany Pridgen

South Brunswick: Megan O’Brien, Payton Drake, Rebekah Schuyler, Regan Wild

Topsail: Anna Duckworth

West Brunswick: Kayla Ward, Ella Rose King, Emily Hales

BOY’S CROSS COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Luke Scacheri, Ashley

Coach of the Year: Billy Mason, Hoggard

Team Sportsmanship Award: Entire Conference

First Team

Zachary Knott, Hoggard

Joseph Moran, Laney

Jack Phieffer, South Brunswick

Brennen Pierce, Hoggard

Luke Scacheri, Ashley

Travis Souza, Topsail

Andrew Thompson, Hoggard

Second Team

Gaines Diseker, Ashley

Christian Hosek, Hoggard

Jonah Koenig, New Hanover

William Marhold, Ashley

Evan Pena, Hoggard

Luke Ward, Hoggard

Andrew Whitehead, Hoggard

GIRL’S CROSS COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Obremski, Topsail

Coach of the Year: Rhonda Schilawski, Hoggard

Team Sportsmanship: Entire Conference

First Team

Isabella Bufalini, Laney

Olivia Bufalini, Laney

Paxton Chitty, Ashley

Sarah Martin, Hoggard

Kaitlyn Obremski, Topsail

Makayla Obremski, Topsail

Molly Park, Hoggard

Second Team

Bianca Copeman, Ashley

Angelina DiBiasi, Ashley

Cecelia DiBiasi, Ashley

Sloane Fleming-Hickey, Hoggard

Natalie Fox, Ashley

Shea Hoffacker, Hoggard

Jenna Pellizzari, Hoggard