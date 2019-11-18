SAGE Table set for generations of LGBTQIA fellowship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — SAGE Wilmington of The Frank Harr Foundation is holding it’s annual inter-generational event, the ‘SAGE Table,’ Wednesday.

SAGE Table brings together people of all ages at hundreds of tables across the world to share a meal, conversation and to build connections across generations. The transformative relationships formed around a SAGE Table can alleviate social isolation and its consequences.

SAGE Wilmington Director Janyce Jackson Jones says generational biases lead to obstacles for the transfer of wisdom between LGBTQIA communities and this event “brings together people of all ages to share a meal and conversation.”

Enjoy a free catered meal, conversations and swing dancing taught by Cape Fear Swing Dance Society.

The event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center.

For tickets or more information click here.