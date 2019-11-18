Taco Bell says blend its tacos into soup

(CNN) — For years, Thanksgiving feasts have featured bland roast turkeys, canned cranberry sauce and boxed stuffing mix. Thanks to Taco Bell, these painfully generic holiday dishes will plague American families no longer.

Instead, the food chain wants you to serve blended Taco Bell Rolled Chicken Tacos at your traditional holiday dinner.

Taco Bell headquarters hosts an annual Friendsgiving dinner for its employees, where every dish features an innovative Taco Bell spin. Past delicacies have included nacho fries au gratin (?) and sauce packet-flavored butter (!).

And if you can’t imagine anything more delicious then a clump of Diablo sauce butter atop your fluffy bread roll, think again.