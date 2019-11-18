UNCW Baseball releases 2020 schedule

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–First-year Head Coach Randy Hood has announced the 2020 baseball schedule for UNCW, a schedule that features 34 home games and a weekend trip to Southeastern Conference member Kentucky.

“We’ll continue to play a schedule that features many of the top programs in the state and the region,” said Hood. “We want to put ourselves in as good a position as possible for the postseason.”

- Advertisement -

UNCW opens the season hosting a pair of conference championship finalists in Dayton (Atlantic 10) and Bryant (Northeastern) on Feb. 14-16.

Highlighting the 56-game slate are home-and-home series with NCAA regional participants Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Campbell and NC State. The Seahawks will visit Kentucky for three games on Feb. 28-Mar. 1.

The ECU series will be a three-game set with each team hosting a game and a third game being played at historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. Grainger, which is the home of the Down East Wood Ducks of the Carolina League, was the site of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament from 1995 through 1999. The Seahawks and Pirates also met twice there in the 2004 NCAA Kinston Regional.

Related Article: Former Seahawk Casey Golden wins California League home run derby

Memphis completes a two-season home-and-home series with the Seahawks when the Tigers visit Brooks Field for the first time on Mar. 6-8. The Seahawks’ final non-conference weekend will feature three games against East Tennessee in mid-March. UNCW hosts another NCAA regional participant in Liberty when the Flames visit Brooks Field in late March.

The Hughes Bros. Challenge (Feb. 21-23) includes Bowling Green, Butler and Marshall.

In Colonial Athletic Association play, the Seahawks open with a series at William & Mary (Mar. 20-22) and host Hofstra (Apr. 3-5). Home conference series include Towson, Elon and Charleston while the Seahawks will visit Delaware, Northeastern and James Madison.

Click here for the full 2020 UNCW Baseball schedule.