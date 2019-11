WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina will be closed Tuesday afternoon due to tidal flooding.

The Battleship says the last ticket was sold at noon, according to a news release.



Rising waters are expected to affect access to the Battleship starting around 1 p.m.

The release states high tidal flooding is expected to continue over the next week and may result in further limited hours.

Check out a live view of the Battleship NC.