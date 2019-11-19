Battle of the Badges: Leland first responders host blood drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Here is a new twist on battle – badges and blood. Leland law enforcement and Leland firefighters go head-to-head in a blood drive.

The departments partnered with the American Red Cross for this friendly competition to help save lives.

Donors who came to Leland Town Hall were allowed to cast their vote for either the police or fire department.

The department which collected the most votes, and therefore brought in the most donors won bragging rights.

Leland Police Chief Mike James says this is something he wanted to do before he retires.

“I leave February the 1st, I retire then and this is just something, one last thing I wanted to do to give back to the community that’s been really good to me over the last almost eight years now,” James said.

The final tally for the drive was the police department with 27 and fire 15. In total, 48 pints of blood were collected.