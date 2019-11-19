Cape Fear Academy sweeps Wilmington Christian in hoops action

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Academy girls and boys basketball swept their double header with Wilmington Christian Academy on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the two schools this year.

In the girls game, the Hurricanes jumped out to the 24-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Senior Chloe Kernan led Cape Fear Academy in scoring finishing with 23 points in the 52-7 win over Wilmington Christian.

The boys game between the two schools was much closer. Cape Fear Academy held the 10 point lead at the half, but would extend the lead in the second half to pull away for the 66-46 win. Sophomore KJ Kernan led the Hurricanes in scoring with 19 points in a balanced Cape Fear offensive attack.

Cape Fear Academy will host a double header with Trinity Christian out of Fayetteville tomorrow. Wilmington Christian will face another in town foe on Friday night when they travel to Coastal Christian.