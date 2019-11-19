Firefighters teach turkey frying safety at open house

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — From allowing visitors to climb inside a fire truck to simulating “putting” out a fire, Wilmington Fire Department’s station 15 invited families inside for their annual open house.

Spokeswoman Natosha Vincent says activities include fire extinguisher training, hands only CPR, home escape planning, and discussion on proper medicine disposal. Vincent says other safety tips were discussed like making sure your house address is visible adding “if the pizza man can’t find your house, we can’t find your house.”

With Thanksgiving just a week away, one safety tip discussed at the fire station was turkey frying safety.

Captain Mike Kolotello says this is the first time the station has hosted all these safety lessons in one event, but, with the holidays coming up, he says this was something the crew really wanted to do.

Kolotello says, if you plan to fry a turkey, head outside not in your garage and not on a deck.

“There is a certain way you can tell how much oil you should be putting in don’t just guess-timate on it,” Kolotello said. “Then, after you do that, when you are getting ready to put your turkey in make sure it’s completely thawed and then after that turn off your burner when you go to put your turkey in.”

Kolotello says crews have responded to a lot of fires with turkey fryers and ovens in the past.

“‘Yeah I got this’ that’s a big phrase or ‘I thought I had it and its not,'” Kolotello said. “We just really want everyone to be safe. Yes, we are in a business of going on emergency calls, but we like it if we don’t go on calls that way everybody stays safe.”