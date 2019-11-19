FIVE CHARGED: Cocktail of drugs seized in two-month investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been arrested after a two-month drug investigation, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says detectives conducted an investigative stop in the Porters Neck area on Nov. 15.

NHSO says Shyreek Thatch and Mikal Huff were arrested after leading detectives on a short foot chase.

One pistol and approximately seven grams of heroin was seized during it, NHSO says.

Later, detectives conducted a searched warrant at 5318 Park Ave Apt. B. where Justen Bailey-Cole, Ashton Nault, and Roderick Cameron were arrested.

During the search of the apartment, detectives say they found approximately 563 grams of heroin, 66 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 40 grams of MDMA “ecstasy”, 62 Suboxone strips and 844 grams of marijuana. NHSO says two more pistols were located.

All five suspects were charged with numerous drug charges to include trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, and trafficking MDMA.

Huff was charged with possession of a firearm by felon.