Get paid $3,000 a month to smoke and review marijuana

(CNN) — This could be a highly sought after job. A company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products.

The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes edibles and CBD oils.

But you have to live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

To learn more or throw your name in the hat, view the job description and application form.