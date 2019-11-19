High school cancels controversial ‘Gender-Bender’ homecoming spirit day

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — Reid Ross Classical High School in Fayetteville has agreed to change a controversial spirit week theme after parents and advocates voiced concerns about the “Gender-Bender” day, encouraging students to “cross-dress” in traditional male or female attire.

Valentina Graham was one of the first parents to sound off.

- Advertisement -

“Very shocking to me, very shocking to me,” said Graham.

Like many high schools across the country, Reid Cross Classical is celebrating their homecoming with Spirit Week but Graham believes Gender-Bender day crosses the line.

“I accept any child that chooses to cross dress but for a public institution to promote cross dressing, that’s unacceptable to me,” said Graham.

Other parents weren’t concerned at all.

Read more here.