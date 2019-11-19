Military Cutoff Road extension project now expected to finish in fall 2022

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction to extend Military Cutoff Road is now expected to continue further into 2022.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the project is now expected to be finished by the fall of 2022 instead of in the spring.

The $95 million project will extend Military Cutoff to US 17 in Wilmington.

The project includes paving, drainage improvements, and bridges.

The extension will improve connectivity to Market Street and access to the Ogden and Mayfaire areas.