‘My lungs were shutting down:’ NC woman warns of vaping dangers

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Amanda Hall can’t walk right now, she can’t even stand for that matter. Her voice is a bit shaky at times and she has tried to limit how much she uses it. The 42-year-old Franklinton woman relies on oxygen tubes.

In spite of all of this, Hall is doing far better now than eight weeks ago when she was admitted to the hospital, fighting to breathe.

“My lungs were shutting down,” she said. “It still feels like a dream.”

The doctor said she’s suffering a lung injury from vaping.

Hall was airlifted from WakeMed Hospital to Duke Hospital, where there was more advanced technology.

She has been in two medically induced comas and has been on life-support.

Hall said she was relatively healthy before this incident.

