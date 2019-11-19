Nor’easter causes severe erosion, damages stairs at Pender beaches

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This past weekend featured cold, rain, and lots of wind. Those weather conditions spelled trouble for area beaches.

The strong winds and high tides took lots of the sand from Topsail Beach and Surf City, leaving behind an escarpment in many spots.

- Advertisement -

To help prevent this in the future, a beach renourishment project is scheduled for the beginning of this year creating an additional dune and making the beach bigger.

“What that will do will hep make the waves break earlier, reduce the energy of the waves and help reduce the erosion impact,” Topsail Beach Town Manager Michael Rose said.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of April in time for sea turtle nesting season.

Related Article: Music on Market hosting performance to benefit Florence victims

In Surf City, the storm left damage to stairs recently repaired after Hurricane Florence.

Resident Sue Benden shared video with WWAY from her beachfront home on North Shore Drive on Sunday.

She says they just finished repairing their home and replacing the stairs after Florence.

Benden says during high tide her neighbors’ stairs were broken off and slammed into her stairs, which bent them.

The Town of Surf City says they will be removing debris from the weekend Nor’easter as the tide allows.