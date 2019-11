BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information in a home break-in that happened Tuesday morning in Elizabethtown.

The sheriff’s office says someone broke in and stole from a home between 7:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the 200-block of Old Wesley Chapel Road.

Authorities say numerous guns, cash, and other items were taken.

Anyone with information should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or (910) 862-6960.