Wilmington City Council votes to rename downtown alley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council voted to rename a Downtown Wilmington alley at Tuesday night’s meeting just four months after they originally named it after a Wilmington native.

In July, council voted to name the alley between Front and Water Streets after Wilmington educator James B. Dudley.

Two weeks ago, the Historic Preservation Commission presented evidence that it was originally called Market House Alley, according to a map from 1898.

Council voted four to three, with Clifford Barnett, Kevin O’Grady and Paul Lawler arguing that the alley should remain named after Dudley.

Tuesday night’s meeting will be Lawler’s final council meeting unless the recount between he and Neil Anderson yields different results.