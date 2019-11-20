Driver missing after car pulled from river in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Three times in the past year. That’s how many accidents have sent a car into the river at Waterfront Park in Southport.

Police Chief Todd Coring said that’s how many his department has responded to since he was named chief in 2018.

There’s no word on what time this latest crash happened, but police responded around 5:45 a.m. when some folks walking along the waterfront spotted the car in the river and called 911.

Police determined no one was in the vehicle. Police and fire crews searched and could not find the driver.

A recovery company from Oak Island used a wrecker and crane the lift the car over the seawall.

Now police are trying to identify who may have been in the vehicle, which is described as a grey Oldsmobile passenger car.

Police are waiting on footage from nearby cameras to see if they captured the crash. They also haven’t received any calls from anyone missing a vehicle.

When asked about the frequency of crashes along Waterfront Park, Coring said he’s volunteered with the Southport Fire Department for the past 28 years and can recall between eight and ten crashes at this location.

Coring said some people have brought up the idea of a guardrail, but some of the crashes have been high speed wrecks, which could bring into question the effectiveness of a guardrail.

“If high speed? A guardrail could cause a vehicle to overturn,” Coring said, but it’s something they will look at.

“Thankfully they haven’t had any terrible injuries,” Coring said, when talking about recent crashes.

If you witnessed the crash or know anything, call the Southport Police Department.