Fire crews respond to structure fire at apartment complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Saint Andrews Drive.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a call came in for a structure fire at 986 Saint Andrews Drive at the Crosswind Apartments around 7:45 p.m.

Both Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Upon arrival units found flames coming from a third floor balcony. Crews were able to contain the fire to apartments and attic space. One apartment suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and two other suffered water damage.

It was determined that the cause of the fire was due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

The affected residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.