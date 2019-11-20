Local crew travels to help first-responders in Bahamas recover from storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A disaster in the tropics is sparking local firefighters to unite, and help their fellow first responders.

Crews from Wilmington, Kure Beach, and Carolina Beach have been in the Bahamas since earlier this week putting a new roof on the main fire station there.

Wilmington Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mason and five other area firemen are helping fix up the Hope Town fire station Hurricane Dorian destroyed.

“There was a number of houses around and essentially that looked like ground zero,” Mason said.

The materials they’re using, salvaged from the beach in the wake of Dorian.

“All kinds of stuff trash, propane tanks, shredded metal, and everything. You literally ride down the road and see a 2 by 6 lumber, collect it and bring it back,” Mason said. “You can use it somewhere.”

Chief Mason and his volunteers know first-hand how tough a recovery process can be.

“We got hit so hard with Hurricane Florence. A lot of the guys in our department and Chief Griffin’s department got damage from the storm and firefighters came from all over the country to help us get back on our feet. This is a pretty cool way for us to kind of pay it forward,” Mason expressed.

Chief Mason says once they are done with the station, they’re also going to fix up a local firefighter’s home before coming home next week.