Man captured after troopers find 6 human trafficking victims in car

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Authorities captured a man who they said had human trafficking victims in his car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

Troopers said they stopped 37-year-old Edgar Ortiz-Jarquin, who was driving a gray Toyota Sequoia with Arizona tags, around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 near York Road and got consent to search the SUV.

Troopers said they were looking for drugs when they pulled the vehicle over.

Inside, investigators said they found meth and six men and women, ages 18 to 30, who they believe may be human trafficking victims.

It is unknown if it was for sex, labor or another purpose.

