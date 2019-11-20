Man charged in Columbus County race track shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A struggle over a gun ended with three people injured and one of them facing charges.

Abdul Latif Mumeet Elamin, 46, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The shooting happened on October 6 at Rico Race Track on Hallsboro Road.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m.

Two men were reportedly in the men’s restroom when an argument took place. One man pointed a gun at the other. The two struggled and the gun discharged multiple times, striking both men.

A woman was in the adjacent women’s restroom and was injured by debris when a stray bullet went through the wall.

One man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, the other was transported to the hospital by EMS. The woman was also taken to the hospital by EMS.

Elamin was placed under a $5,000 bond.