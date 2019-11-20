Man wins lottery on lunch break, takes rest of day off

I don’t know about y’all, but if I won the lottery on my lunch break, I’d take the rest of the day off — and that’s exactly what one Florence man did.

The unidentified Florence man picked up a $5 Super Tripler Win scratch-off card at the Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC on West Smith Street on his lunch break. He scratched it off and realized he’d won $125,000!

“I’m debt free!” he said.

Three top prizes remain in the Super Tripler Win scratch-off game, with odds of 1 in 660,000.

Timmonsville Mini Mart of SC in Timmonsville received a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket.