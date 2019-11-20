Mom charged months after 3-year-old falls to his death at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — Police have charged a woman two months after her 3-year-old son fell to his death inside the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Jaiden Cowart fell on Sept. 25 in a stairway near the baggage claim area, officials said.

The boy’s mother said that after a trip from Florida, she was trying to pick up the family’s baggage with her three small children.

She said Jaiden was standing a few feet away, leaning up against the glass part of an escalator. He somehow got caught in the handrail, was pulled up in the escalator, and fell.

Jaiden was taken to Atrium Health, where he later died.

Click here to read more at WSOC.