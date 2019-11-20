National Gingerbread House Competition winners go on display in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — A talented baker from the southeast is celebrating a sweet victory.

Gail Oliver, of Johnson City, won the 27th National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, beating out more than 200 other bakers.

Judges evaluated the confections based on appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and theme.

Oliver took the top prize for her creation called, “The Water Hole!”

There were also winners in the teen, youth and child categories.

All the winning houses will be on display through January 4 at the Omni Grove Park Inn.