NC man says he found scorpion in berries bought at grocery store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A Charlotte man claims he nearly ate a scorpion last week after bringing home blackberries he bought from a local grocery store.

Tim Fox said he made the disturbing discovery last Tuesday evening, and he’s not happy with how the store where he said he purchased the fruit handled his complaint.

- Advertisement -

Fox said it happened while eating his snack at work at a car dealership in Rock Hill.

“When I went to put one of the berries in my mouth, it was kind of hanging from it,” he said.

Fox said he didn’t realize what it was at first and immediately threw it in the trash.

“I went back, and I looked in the trash and I picked this scorpion up and it was dead,” he said. “I put it on my desk at work and I had about four coworkers around me, and we were like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Read more here.