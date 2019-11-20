Pender courthouse renovation progress is slow, steady

PENDER COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — The roof was still on, the windows all intact; the historic Pender County Courthouse appeared to have weathered Hurricane Florence pretty well.

Appearances can be deceiving.

The hurricane’s winds, along with the rain clouds that sat atop the area for days on end in September 2018, combined to reveal a weakness in the majestic structure that was not otherwise apparent.

Water seeped in through tiny cracks and holes in the mortar of the brick building. Then, in addition to the obvious damage, water hid behind the plaster interior walls, nurturing mold and mildew.

