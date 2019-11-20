Smith leads UNCW Women’s Basketball past Mount Olive

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half, as UNCW held off an upset bid from Mount Olive to earn a 75-67 victory in non-conference women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

The Seahawks won their second straight game to improve to 2-3 on the season. The contest served as an exhibition for the Trojans, who are 2-1 in the regular season.

Smith, who posted her second 20-point game in a row, led three Seahawks in double figures by going 7-for-13 from the field, including a 2-of-5 showing from three-point range, in addition to making all six of her free throw attempts.

Senior guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 18 points with six rebounds and four steals while junior center Carol-Anne Obusek narrowly missed a double-double by scoring a career-high 16 points with nine rebounds.

Mount Olive was led by sophomore guard Azariah Fields’ 20 points and seven assists. The Wilmington, N.C., product, who played her scholastic career at New Hanover High School, sank 9 of 28 shots from the field with four rebounds.

Key Moment: Mount Olive closed the deficit to 63-61 on a Jackson lay-up with 3:10 remaining in regulation before UNCW secured the victory by scoring 12 of the final 18 points, including eight points from Smith.

Up Next: The Seahawks complete their three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 23, when Kennesaw State makes its first-ever visit to Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. contest.