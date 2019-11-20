Teen arrested in Wilmington convenience store robberies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen has been arrested in connection with armed robberies at two Wilmington convenience stores earlier this month.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, 18-year-old Javaed Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday evening.
He has been charged with kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Johnson is in jail under a $100,000 secure bond.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Scotchman in the 300 block of S. College Road just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Two men reportedly entered the store wearing long sleeve shirts and pants with bandannas and scarves covering their faces. According to police, one of the men had a handgun. As soon as they entered the store, officers say the one with the gun pointed it at the clerk. After stealing cash, they ran away.
Officers responded to another armed robbery in the 800-block of Kerr Avenue, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Again, two men stole cash from a convenience store and left, this time in a vehicle.
Police are still looking for the second suspect.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip.