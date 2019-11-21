Bah humbug! North Pole lacks enough ice for sculptures

FAIRBANKS, AK (AP) — Blame the Grinch or Mother Nature, but the annual Christmas in Ice sculpture park won’t open this year in North Pole, Alaska, because of a lack of ice.

Executive Director Keith Fye tells the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner it’s the first cancellation since the event started 14 years ago in the city where Christmas is celebrated year-round and city light poles are decorated like candy canes.

The ice park is next to the Santa Claus House gift shop in North Pole, located 14 miles southeast of Fairbanks. The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice sculptures.

Fye said there isn’t enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving.

North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce director Marlene Fogarty-Phillips says the event attracted carvers from around the world.