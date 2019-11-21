Bender receives All-CAA Volleyball honors

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– Senior middle Kendall Bender was named second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association by the league’s coaches following a strong senior season.

“I’m so proud of Kendall’s progress on and off the court the past four years,” said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek , who recently completed her 11th season leading the program. “She has been a top blocker in the conference the past two seasons and this year finished sixth in overall hitting percentage. She has worked very hard to earn all her achievements, and this honor is the icing on the cake for her Seahawk volleyball career.”

In a career year for the Charlotte, N.C., native, Bender posted career-bests in kills (252), attack percentage (.344), total blocks (128), solo blocks (17), digs (49) and service aces (33).

Her .344 attack percentage ranks second on UNCW’s single-season record list and is sixth in the conference. Bender’s 111 block assists are ninth all-time at UNCW.

Against William & Mary, she broke a program record with a .739 attack average behind a career-high 18 kills.

For her career, Bender wraps up her career ranked in the top-five at UNCW in four categories. She’s second in block assists (354), third in attack percentage (.272) and fifth in both total blocks (391) and blocks per set (1.25).