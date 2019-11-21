Brigade Boys & Girls Club holds annual Thanksgiving feast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Brigade Boys & Girls Club hosted their 8th annual Thanksgiving meal feast Thursday evening.

This years feast was sponsored by Carolina Complete Health.

- Advertisement -

The annual celebration was open to all club members and their families for free.

it included turkey, stuffing, vegetables, bread, drinks and desserts.

Volunteer Coordinator Lani Gholston told us how this event helps show the sense of community the club offers.

“When you see the kids laugh, dancing, and having a great time and they are there with their families, it’s hard not to feel the spirit. It’s really truly that sense of community, brigade and seeing all of our kids K-12th grade in there having a good time,” Gholston said.

The event was aiming to serve more than 350 families after serving over 300 last year.