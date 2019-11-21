City of Wilmington feeds more than 200 seniors at Holiday Luncheon

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — People are still talking about the 15th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Martin Luther King Center.

The city puts on this luncheon every year, the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Volunteers fed more than 200 seniors on Thursday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

This a time for seniors to share the spirit of the holidays with each other.

Senior, Rosa Galloway says this event always re-connects her with friends she hasn’t seen in a while.

“We are approaching the Thanksgiving season, and it’s so good to see everybody here today. Some of them I haven’t seen since last year, and this gives us time to get together to talk, laugh, and enjoy one another. That’s very important,” Galloway said.

Related Article: Proposed Wilmington treatment center raises concerns

Seniors enjoyed a catered meal, including some specialty dishes like homemade dressing, and grilled turkey.