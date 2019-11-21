Dosher hospital conducts HAZMAT exercise with emergency services

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital teamed up with Brunswick County Emergency Services to conduct a HAZMAT exercise Wednesday with Sunny Point Military Terminal, in an annual drill which coordinates preparedness with multiple agencies.

Emergency Services Director for Brunswick County Edward Conrow says it’s important to do the drills especially being so close to the Brunswick Nuclear Plant and Sunny Point.

A new decontamination tent, donated by the Dosher Hospital Volunteers, was used in the drill.

The hospital says the tent is stored on the premises and offers a rapid assembly, should it be needed in an emergency situation.