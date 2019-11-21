Family: Suspect in Smithfield Foods plant shooting was bullied by victim

TAR HEEL, NC (WNCN/WWAY) — The family of a man charged with shooting two people at Smithfield Foods in Bladen County said he was the victim of bullying in an ongoing dispute with one of the victims.

The family of Jaquante Hakeem Williams spoke with WWAY’s CBS Affiliate WNCN following the shooting at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about an active shooter situation at the facility around 12:15 a.m.

Law enforcement officers located a man and woman who had been shot in the administrative building.

Williams, 20, of St. Pauls, initially fled the scene but later surrendered to Bladen County deputies without incident.

Family members say Williams had been bullied by the male shooting victim in an ongoing dispute.

They also said that dispute led to their home being shot up twice in the last year.

Family members said Williams felt his life was threatened.

The female victim was an innocent bystander, deputies said.

The two victims were flown by life flight helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Williams faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.