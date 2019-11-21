Free bikes gifted to third graders for writing essays

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bikes for Kids Assembly has partnered with the Bikes for Kids Foundation to give bikes to 127 third graders at some Wilmington elementary schools.

Students at Freeman School of Engineering and Snipes Academy of Arts and Design have spent the past month on two guidance lessons and a book study.

It focuses on thinking big, and making zero excuses while reaching goals. Students wrote essays about working hard to achieve their dreams.

Students told us what they plan to do with their new bikes.

“I’m going to take it to my mama’s house to share her on my bike, then I’m going to go to my friend’s house and play with my friend,” Dayveonah Bryant said.

“I have a bike at home,” Amira Jonea said. “I was going to give it to one of my friends, so they can have one too, so that I don’t have to have a lot of bikes.”

The Bikes for Kids Foundation is a program that focuses on character building in title one schools.