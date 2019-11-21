Leland businessman sentenced to life without parole for child sex charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has found a Brunswick County man guilty of several sex charges including child rape.

Steven Curtis Pryor, 60, was found guilty of rape of a child, sex offense with a child by an adult offender, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of first degree exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

The Leland business owner was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole followed by 117-201 month consecutive sentence.

The victim said in court that the abuse happened in Leland back in 2008 when she was in the 3rd or 4th grade.

She also said Pryor reached out to her on Facebook nearly a decade later and asked her to send nude photos when she was 17.