Man finds 6-foot long mammoth tusk on beach

SHAKTOOLIK, ALASKA (KTUU/CNN) — Imagine traveling across a beach and finding a woolly mammoth tusk.
One young man in Shaktoolik, Alaska doesn’t need to imagine it—he’s looking to sell one he found for thousands of dollars.
Raymond Hunt was traveling on his four-wheeler near the tiny windswept village, and was looking to check a net he put out to catch beluga whales. He had no luck there but he found something pretty special to make up for it.
“And I saw the outer layer, and the color, I saw a little bit sticking out,” he told KTUU.
It may look like a piece of driftwood but it’s actually a tusk — most likely from a woolly mammoth, a species that went extinct 10,000 years ago.
“Nice find though, first time I ever find one,” Hunt said.
Hunt called his brother and the two men were able to dig it out. The tusk is 6-feet long and weighs roughly 70 pounds.