Man finds 6-foot long mammoth tusk on beach

SHAKTOOLIK, ALASKA (KTUU/CNN) — Imagine traveling across a beach and finding a woolly mammoth tusk.

One young man in Shaktoolik, Alaska doesn’t need to imagine it—he’s looking to sell one he found for thousands of dollars.

- Advertisement -

Raymond Hunt was traveling on his four-wheeler near the tiny windswept village, and was looking to check a net he put out to catch beluga whales. He had no luck there but he found something pretty special to make up for it.

“And I saw the outer layer, and the color, I saw a little bit sticking out,” he told KTUU.

It may look like a piece of driftwood but it’s actually a tusk — most likely from a woolly mammoth, a species that went extinct 10,000 years ago.

“Nice find though, first time I ever find one,” Hunt said.

Hunt called his brother and the two men were able to dig it out. The tusk is 6-feet long and weighs roughly 70 pounds.

Read more here.