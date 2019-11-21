New Hanover County Fire Rescue raises money for kids with a disease

WILMINGTON (WWAY)– New Hanover County Fire Rescue continues its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the Fill the Boot campaign.

muscular dystrophy is a neuro-muscular disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

Fill the Boot is a nationwide fundraiser New Hanover County Fire Rescue supports, every year before Thanksgiving.

Teams stand at intersections within their districts with boots in their hands to collect money.

Captain Gene Matthis says he wants all kids to have a memorable childhood.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, and that’s when I can help these kids out in this way. I feel good about myself,” Matthis said.

Matthis says funds will go towards sending kids around the world to a camp that will allow them to have fun and do physical activities outside.