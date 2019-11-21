North Brunswick girls basketball opens season with win over Whiteville

LELAND,NC (WWAY)–The North Brunswick High School girls basketball team used a 14 point halftime lead on Thursday night to win their season opener over Whiteville, 36-23.

Lydia Bradshaw led the Scorpions offensively in the win finishing with a game high 20 points for North Brunswick, while Laney Scoggins pitched in eight points of her own.

The win improves North Brunswick’s record to now 1-0 on the year, while the Wolfpack fall to 1-1. Whiteville will be back in action on December 3rd taking on East Bladen, while North Brunswick travels to Jacksonville next Tuesday.