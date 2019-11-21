Sheriff’s office warns the seriousness of faking school threats

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the seriousness of faking a school threat or even joking about school violence.

They say three teens have been charged just this week alone.

According to BCSO, a 17-year-old teen boy was charged with disorderly conduct at school. A 14-year-old teen girl and 15-year-old boy were both charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook stating,”thinking of pulling a practical joke by posting a threat on social media or by other means against your school? Don’t do it. It’s not funny. It’s no joke. It’s illegal and you will be charged.”

They add, if you share a threat that you heard or saw on social media with others can lead to you being charged too.

“Thinking of bringing a weapon, even a fake weapon, on campus to “show off” to your friends?” the post states. “Don’t do it. It’s illegal and you will be charged. Thinking of bringing drugs or alcohol on campus? Don’t do it. It’s illegal and you will be charged.

BCSO wrote doing any of those things can mean charges raging from misdemeanor to felony offenses.