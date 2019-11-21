Tickets on sale for annual Polar Express reading at Wilmington Railroad Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another holiday tradition is the annual reading of the Polar Express for children at Wilmington’s Railroad Museum.

Visit with Santa, see the magical holiday decorations and hear the famed “Polar Express” read by personalities from WWAY.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are now available for shows that start on Nov. 30.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling (910) 763-2634.

Showtimes are 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Related Article: Military Cutoff Road extension project now expected to finish in fall 2022

Afterwards, enjoy time with Santa and enjoy some hot chocolate.

Wilmington’s Railroad Museum is located at 505 Nutt Street in downtown Wilmington.