‘Trying 2 impeach Jesus too!’ NC church displays controversial sign

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) — A North Carolina church is raising eyebrows with a controversial sign involving the political divide among Americans.
Pastor Tim Jones says the sign in front of Resurrection Baptist Church on Old Concord-Salisbury Road, which now reads “TRYING 2 IMPEACH JESUS TOO! WONT HAPPEN EITHER!” is his way of exercising his First Amendment rights about the recent state of politics.
“I started thinking about the society we’re in and how it’s become Godless. They’re trying to impeach a president they’re not happy that won an election,” said Jones. “I said what’s the difference? They’re trying to take God out of everything as well.”
Jones says that he believes the effort to remove President Trump from office is part of a larger attack on Christianity in the United States. While Jones says he is not comparing the President to Jesus Christ, he believes God put Trump in the White House for a reason.