West Brunswick & New Hanover set for rematch in state playoffs

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The two best high school football teams in the Cape Fear New Hanover and West Brunswick will meet in rematch on Friday night in the second round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs.

It was the New Hanover Wildcats coming out with the 28-7 win back on November 1st in Mideastern Conference play, but they know it will be another dog fight on Friday night.

“They are going to be better this time around and they know what we do now,”said New Hanover head coach Dylan Dimock. “It will come down to like it did last time with who makes the least amount of mistakes wins.”

The first time the two teams played West Brunswick turned the ball over three times leading to three New Hanover touchdowns. The Trojans know to have a shot on Friday night they will have to take better care of the football this time around.

“We have got to play cleaner than we did three week ago if we want to have a chance to beat this team,”said West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman. “I think they are playing as good as anybody in the east and are probably the favorite right now to come out of our bracket.”

It will be the second straight game in the state playoffs that New Hanover will have to face a conference opponent. The Wildcats beat Topsail in the first round 46-7, but that’s just how the bracket shakes out sometimes.

“I mean it would be fun to play somebody else, but it is what it is,”says Dimock. “Overall though I like the way the playoffs work, so if it happens it happens.”

The Wildcats and Trojans may be familiar with each other, but they say it doesn’t really matter, because every team is good in the playoffs.

“We are at the point where everybody left is good,”said Hickman. “You have to play well and you got to earn it one week at a time.”

New Hanover and West Brunswick will kickoff at 7:30 on Friday night from Legion Stadium. You can check out highlights of the Trojans and Wildcats first round wins on last weeks 5th Quarter.