Boil water advisory planned Monday for parts of downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A precautionary boil water advisory will go into effect Monday, November 25 at 4 p.m. at the following addresses in downtown Wilmington:

106 Water St.

201 N. Front St.

205 N. Front St.

A contractor is scheduled to perform work on a water main in the area Monday evening. The advisory will impact approximately 200 CFPUA customers, including 10 commercial customers.

Notification has been hand-delivered to affected customers by CFPUA staff. Customers will be alerted when the advisory is lifted.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.

Customers with any questions concerning this advisory can call CFPUA Utility Services at 910-332-6738.