Crews investigating shed fire in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is investigating a shed fire off Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue said calls came in around 7 p.m. Friday night.

- Advertisement -

Neighbors say a shed caught fire in the 100 block of Channel Haven Dr. They also say they saw smoke and flames coming from a home.

A reporter on the scene says firefighters were working to put the fire out.

Deputy Fire Marshal Troy Davidson said the shed was unoccupied and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.